Golder Ranch Fire equips ambulances with new device to help with cardiac arrests

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — To help in trying to save more lives, Golder Ranch Fire Districtrecently added a new tool to its fleet of ambulances.

All ambulances are now equipped with LUCAS devices. It’s a mechanical compression device to assist during a cardiac arrest.

“We have a lot of rural area in the district, longer transport times so that will help with that survivability,” EMS Division Chief Jason Taylor said.

According to the American Red Cross, the survival rate for an in-hospital cardiac arrest is about 20 percent. It’s about 10 percent for an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Golder Ranch Fire is hoping this device will make a positive impact.

“We’re confident it’ll at least maintain the survivability,” Taylor said.

A press release from Golder Ranch Fire states, “This innovative technology replaces our previous automatic chest compression device, ensuring that our lifesaving teams can provide even better care in the field, during transport, and within hospital settings.”

About a year ago the department started trying out a couple of different devices. The first responders say they like this one because it’s compact, easy to set up and use. The device takes over manual CPR.

“One thing we like about that is during the transports it’ll provide for good patient care as well as provider safety,” Taylor said. “So they can be restrained or it can free them up to perform other interventions.”

It was put in the ambulances a couple of weeks ago. The medical direction team will be monitoring its effect.