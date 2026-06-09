Free sandbags for Oro Valley residents starting June 15

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Oro Valley will offer free sandbags to residents beginning June 15 and continuing through the monsoon season, the town announced Tuesday. The program runs through Sept. 30, 2026, and is intended to help homeowners protect against fast-moving storm runoff.

Sandbags will be available on a self-service basis at Naranja Park in an empty lot on the east side of N. Musette Drive, about 1,000 feet north of the intersection of W. Naranja Drive and N. Musette Drive. Because supplies are limited, the program is reserved for Oro Valley residents and is limited to 10 sandbags per vehicle. Residents should bring their own shovel and be prepared to fill and load bags themselves.

For residents who need assistance, the Town can arrange an appointment to pick up pre-bagged sand at a designated time. To ask questions or schedule assistance, contact Oro Valley Stormwater Utility staff at 520-229-4850 (option 3) or email pw@orovalleyaz.gov.

The town advises residents with yards that tend to pool or properties where runoff reaches garages, patio doors or low entryways to pick up sandbags early.

To learn more about monsoon safety and what to expect this season, click here to see KGUN’s Monsoon 2026 special presentation.

See map below for specific location where the sandbags will be available: