Former landlord of Sam Levitz Furniture files lawsuit alleging failure to pay rent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lawsuit has been filed against Sam Levitz Furniture, alleging the company violated its lease agreement by shutting down without notice and failing to pay rent at its former Ashley Furniture location in Oro Valley.

The lawsuit was filed Dec. 30, 2024 by a group of Delaware-based companies that own the Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, where Sam Levitz operated the Ashley Furniture store until its closure last year. According to legal documents, the lease was supposed to run through June 2036, with monthly payments nearly reaching $60,000.

The landlords are now seeking damages, claiming breach of contract and breach of personal guaranty.

Sam Levitz abruptly closed its stores following an announcement last Summer.

Since then, frustrated customers have taken to social media, questioning the status of their warranties and some claiming they never received their purchases.

A local resident shared with KGUN 9 that he never received repairs for his furniture, despite being promised by the company.

Sam Levitz Furniture’s legal team has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.