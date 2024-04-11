Final preparations underway for Oro Valley's 50th anniversary celebration

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Final preparations are currently underway as Oro Valley neighbors get ready to commemorate the town's 50th anniversary.

The celebration is taking place on Saturday, April 13 at James D. Kreigh Park. Oro Valley leaders released a wealth of information about the monumental event this week.

There will be live music, food trucks, performances, games, bounce houses and a fireworks show to round out the night.

Leaders also want community members to be aware of some closures in the area Saturday. Multiple roads around James D. Kreigh park will be shut down for most of the day. That includes the intersection of Linda Vista Blvd. and Egleston Dr. which will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. that night. Additionally, pedestrian access on Egleston Dr. will be blocked off, during the fireworks show.

There will be designated event parking on Calle Concordia in the Oro Valley Aquatic Center and at Canyon del Oro High School.

The celebration is free to attend; the action starts at noon and runs until 10:00 p.m. at night.

Below is a full schedule of the events: