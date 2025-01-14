CDO Teacher of the Year nominee builds careers and confidence in the classroom

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Josh Ronstadt isn’t your typical high school teacher. In his construction and architecture programs at Canyon del Oro High School, students aren’t just learning how to build walls or sketch blueprints — they’re gaining real-world skills that will serve them for years to come.

Ronstadt is one of this year’s nominees for the University of Arizona Athletics Teacher of the Year, a recognition that highlights his dedication to preparing students for life beyond high school.

In his architectural drafting and construction technologies classes, students get hands-on experience with projects like building furniture, sheds, and even framing walls. But Ronstadt’s focus goes beyond the technical skills.

“The value of a good work ethic, how to work a job — we practice working a job from bell to bell,” Ronstadt said. “I really want them to be prepared for what that looks like. So we do resumes and all kinds of things to try to get them prepared for the workforce.”

The life lessons he teaches in his classroom are resonating with students.

Kate McEuen, one of Ronstadt’s students, says his teaching goes beyond the curriculum.

“He doesn’t just give up,” McEuen said. “If someone doesn’t get it, he keeps going. He takes the time to help us learn. I mean, I could use that anywhere — driving, school work, anything. Take the time to learn, to understand.”

Ronstadt’s classroom isn’t just a space for building projects — it’s a space for building confidence and problem-solving skills that students can take with them into their future careers or everyday life.

For Ronstadt, it’s not about turning every student into a carpenter or architect.

“I don’t really care if they’re the best carpenter and they go into the trades,” he said. “What I care about is that they become the best version of themselves, and just for them to see they have a purpose on this earth.”