Catalina State Park offers First-Day guided hike through park’s newest trail

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catalina State Park joined state parks across the country in celebrating the tradition of First Day Hikes, offering Tucson residents a fresh way to welcome 2025.

This year, hikers explored the park’s newly completed Cañada del Oro (CDO) Ridge Trail, a revitalized path that embodies resilience and renewal.

First Day Hikes began in 1992 at Blue Hills Reservation State Park in Massachusetts, attracting fewer than 400 participants. Since then, the event has grown exponentially, drawing tens of thousands each year to enjoy the outdoors and kickstart the new year with an invigorating walk in nature. Last year, around 55,000 people participated in the hikes.

At Catalina State Park, Park Ranger Isaiah Ortiz guided a group of approximately 40 hikers along the CDO Ridge Trail.

“It actually used to be a horse trail,” Ortiz explained. “So we just stuck with that alignment, made some improvements, and hopefully, people will like it. For some folks, I’m sure it’ll be their first time on the trail.”

The trail, completed in late 2024, is part of an effort to restore the park’s landscape following the devastating Bighorn Fire of 2020.

Participants expressed enthusiasm for the chance to explore the area’s rebirth.

Tucson resident Harlen Lyso says he hikes regularly near his home at Sabino Canyon. He relished the chance to start the new year off in the outdoors.

“One of the reasons we’re in Arizona, of course, is the openness and the opportunity to get out and see nature,” he said. “This is a great way to start the year.”

Another hiker, Kris Friedholm, a seasonal resident, was accompanied by her dog, Nala. “It’s peaceful to me,” Friedholm shared. “I’ve got a wonderful dog that loves hiking. It’s a great start.”

The park also offers nighttime guided hikes on the first and third Fridays of each month, giving visitors additional opportunities to experience its natural beauty under the stars.

For more information about Catalina State Park’s hiking events, visit the park’s website.