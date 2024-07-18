Car insurance rates are up, monsoon may be the biggest culprit

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is no stranger to summer storms, but the frequency and intensity can hit residents in more ways than one. From flooded roads to hail damage, monsoons can often be costly for drivers.

But it's not just the physical damage causing concerns; it's also the damage to your pocketbook.

"A lot of these cars now are electric, they have sensors, cameras. So just replacing a door panel is a far more expensive process than it used to be," said insurance broker with Country Financial Keke Rodgers.

She said as the cost of repairing cars gets more expensive, insurance companies often raise rates to offset those costs.

"They’re predicting 2024 may even be worse. And so that’s affecting our rates because as the materials and labor costs are going up, so are repairs," Rodgers added.

For drivers like William Neilson, who saw his insurance increase by $700 last year, it can often mean penny-pinching to ensure other bills get paid.

"It’s frustrating because everything is going up. Just walk into a grocery store, go into a gas station, do something to get your car fixed," Neilson said.

Experts advise drivers to review their policies and consider comprehensive coverage to protect against storm-related damages. However, that doesn't mean you're off the hook if you willingly drive into floodwaters. As the saying goes, "Turn around, don’t drown."

Rodgers says the moment you drive through flooded waters, you could be liable for paying your deductible for any damages before your insurer picks up the rest of the tab.