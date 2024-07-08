Candidates report damaged and stolen signs in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Elizabeth Robb drives around Oro Valley with her candidate signs and tools in the trunk of her van.

She's running for Oro Valley City Council. As the primary election approaches, she says more of her signs are being stolen or damaged.

"My signs, it's been at least 25 to 30," she said.

Robb says signs having bent poles and broken zip ties prove the damage was human-caused and the result of recent monsoon storms.

She shows me one sign of hers with such damaged. It's next to multiple signs from other candidates, which are not damaged.

Adam Klepp Elizabeth Robb puts new zip ties on one of her damaged signs

"It could be random people, it could be kids having fun, I don't know," Robb said.

The Oro Valley Police Department is also unsure who is behind this. They say they've received about a dozen reports from a few candidates about stolen signs.

“It’s not just one that’s being targeted. It’s all the different candidates," Darren Wright said.

Adam Klepp Stealing or damaging an election sign is illegal.

Wright adds that stolen and damaged signs are nothing new during an election cycle. Even though it's common, Arizona law makes it a misdemeanor to steal or damage signs. It could lead to a fine, or even time behind bars.

“You don’t have to agree with a candidate, but don’t interfere with their signs and stuff like that. It is a crime, and it’s just not right," Wright said.

The Arizona primary election is July 30.

