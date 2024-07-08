Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismOro Valley News

Actions

Candidates report damaged and stolen signs in Oro Valley

The police department says they have received over a dozen reports from multiple candidates, no arrests so far
Stolen signs
Adam Klepp
Stolen signs
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 08, 2024

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Elizabeth Robb drives around Oro Valley with her candidate signs and tools in the trunk of her van.

She's running for Oro Valley City Council. As the primary election approaches, she says more of her signs are being stolen or damaged.

"My signs, it's been at least 25 to 30," she said.

Robb says signs having bent poles and broken zip ties prove the damage was human-caused and the result of recent monsoon storms.

She shows me one sign of hers with such damaged. It's next to multiple signs from other candidates, which are not damaged.

Broken signs
Elizabeth Robb puts new zip ties on one of her damaged signs

"It could be random people, it could be kids having fun, I don't know," Robb said.

The Oro Valley Police Department is also unsure who is behind this. They say they've received about a dozen reports from a few candidates about stolen signs.

“It’s not just one that’s being targeted. It’s all the different candidates," Darren Wright said.

elex
Stealing or damaging an election sign is illegal.

Wright adds that stolen and damaged signs are nothing new during an election cycle. Even though it's common, Arizona law makes it a misdemeanor to steal or damage signs. It could lead to a fine, or even time behind bars.

“You don’t have to agree with a candidate, but don’t interfere with their signs and stuff like that. It is a crime, and it’s just not right," Wright said.

The Arizona primary election is July 30.

FIND MORE KGUN 9 ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

——
Adam Klepp is a reporter for KGUN 9. At his previous station in Yuma, Adam focused on a range of local issues including the border, water rights and healthcare. He is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and attended both Loyola University Chicago and Syracuse University. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing adam.klepp@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

ORO VALLEY RESOURCES

City Government Resources Amphitheater Public Schools Pima County Public Library Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Rec Oro Valley Police Department Golder Ranch Fire District Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism

1:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023