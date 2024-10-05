As e-commerce grows, local businesses are embracing the challenges of going digital

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Shopping online has become second nature for many, and small businesses feel both positive and negative impacts of the growing trend.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, online sales in the U.S. surpassed $1 trillion in 2023. By 2026, e-commerce is expected to grow into a $7 trillion global industry. While online shopping has opened doors for business owners, it also comes with challenges.

Small businesses make up nearly all companies in the U.S., but in the online marketplace, they face stiff competition from big names.

For shops like Posh Petals, a local florist in Oro Valley, having an online store has been a game changer in an increasingly digital world.

"We are all busy in this day and age, and we understand the sense of urgency. Especially when people are purchasing flowers for others. It’s something they’re acting on with emotion. So to capture that audience, we knew we needed to launch an online sales option," said owner Mollee Riche.

However, expanding into the digital realm isn't without its hurdles. For restaurants like Saffron Indian Bistro, offering services at the touch of a button often means partnering (and paying fees) with third-party platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash to better serve customers.

"We had to move with the times, we had to adjust. It’s a bit of work balancing all the platforms, but it benefits everybody, and we’re happy to be doing it," said general manager Samuel Nalli.

Despite the challenges, many small businesses are embracing e-commerce as part of their future.