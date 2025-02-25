Arizona State Parks and Trails increase fees on Tuesday

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Tuesday, you'll have to pay more to reach scenic views at Arizona State Parks because Arizona State Parks and Trails are raising fees at more than 30 parks to support park operations.

The price of an annual pass to state parks with restrictions is $75, but starting Tuesday that's going up to $200 without restrictions.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

I visited Catalina State Park to hear from hikers about whether this will change their minds about buying passes in the future. Here are the initial reactions from three hikers:

"I think that's a lot of money."

"When you said it was increasing to $200 I was like, that's a lot."

"I was surprised at how much it's increasing."

Arizona State Parks and Trails states general operations at parks are paid for with fees. The agency says funds gathered could be used on park improvements, increased hours, and additional programming.

Experienced hikers at Catalina say they made the move to Tucson from Colorado, Montana, and Germany just for our state parks.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

One hiker named Kim says she was one step ahead of the price jump. Kim is from Germany and moved to Tucson last year.

"I didn't want to lose the opportunity to hike, so I came to get a new pass because I felt like it was still cheaper to get a new one before my one expires next month," Kim said.

Mary Kuehster lives part-time in Tucson and says she didn't know about the increase. Kuehster tells me she hikes in Tucson because state park fees are more expensive in Colorado, where she also lives.

"So I was like, oh, this is great. You know, 75 bucks yeah I'll do it for sure. But yeah, it does give me a little more pause, I think," Kuehster said.

Cheryl Wheeler, a hiker from Montana, hopes the price increase doesn't deter new or experienced hikers from enjoying Arizona's State Parks.

"Well, hiking is a great sport, it's for everyone," said Wheeler. "It's a shame to take it away from people that can't afford to pay the fees."

A list of park fee increases and their respective schedules is here.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9