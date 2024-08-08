Arizona ranked 14th worst state for road rage after taking top spot in 2023

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN — Arizona has been ranked as the 14th worst state for road rage, according to new data from Forbes Advisor, a trend that may not surprise drivers in southern Arizona.

"There is a lot of road rage. They get mad if you’re not going fast enough," said Noreene Walker. "Drive defensively and carefully, and don’t try to push people off the road."

Metro Tucson has witnessed several fatal road rage incidents this year. The most recent occurred this summer when 56-year-old Martin Bloom was shot and killed by 77-year-old Robert Ryan.

In March, another fatal road rage incident took place off East Snyder Road. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, two men got into an altercation, leading to one man being punched in the face. As he walked away, the driver of the other vehicle shot him in the back, ultimately killing him before calling 911 to report self-defense.

Darren Wright with the Oro Valley Police Department attributes road rage to a "lack of patience" and people being "in a rush to get everywhere."

The Forbes study reported that 36 percent of Arizona drivers have been blocked from merging or switching lanes, 42 percent have been purposely cut off, and 59 percent have been tailgated.

"Disengage, that’s the biggest thing," Wright advised. "Don’t feed into it, don’t try to one-up, don’t give gestures or try to brake check or any of those other things. Just disengage, get away from them, let them go on."

Noreene Walker, who previously lived in California, this year's number 1 state for road rage, said she’s seen it all and does her best to keep her composure when confronted by angry drivers.

"I just stay calm and I don’t get upset and just know that those people are out there and to be careful," Walker said.

Arizona’s ranking as the 14th worst state for road rage comes after taking the #1 spot in 2023