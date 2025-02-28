Arizona Distance Classic returns this Sunday following five-year hiatus

The Arizona Distance Classic is making its long-awaited return to Oro Valley this Sunday after a five-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race will feature a 13.1-mile half-marathon, a 6.55-mile quarter-marathon, and a 5-kilometer run and walk. It kicks off at 6 a.m. at Roche Tissue Diagnostics in Oro Valley, with runners weaving through the streets of Rancho Vistoso. A wheelchair division is also included, making the event accessible to athletes of all abilities.

Race Director Randy Accetta said participation is strong for the comeback event.

"We’re excited," Accetta said. "We’ll have about 400 hundred runners in half-marathon run. About 300 in a quarter-marathon, which is a little bit more than 6 miles. And then another almost 500 in a 5k walk-run."

Some partial road closures are planned along the route, but police will be stationed at intersections to help keep traffic flowing in both directions.

While the event brings runners together, it also has a larger impact. Proceeds from the race will benefit St. Luke’s Home, a nonprofit that has provided assisted living for low-income seniors in Southern Arizona for more than 100 years.

Robert Rezetko, a runner and an advisory board member of St. Luke’s Home, said the organization plays a vital role in the community.

"They’re wonderful people, it’s a wonderful environment, people feel at home there," Rezetko said. "They feel comforted, they live with dignity. And so knowing that they’re going to be supported is what makes this event very special."

The event is organized by Run Tucson in partnership with the Southern Arizona Roadrunners.

Beyond supporting a good cause, the race is part of Oro Valley’s growing reputation as a hub for endurance sports. The town has been focused on expanding its presence in outdoor sporting events, leveraging its scenic landscapes and mild weather.

Paul Melcher, the town’s Community and Economic Development director, said events like the Arizona Distance Classic are key to that strategy.

"By hosting events such as the Oro Valley Circuit Race, Oro Valley Triathlon/Duathlon, and professional cycling training with Project Echelon, we’ve built a strong brand and reputation as a premier destination for endurance sports," he said. "And we’re excited to continue that momentum by welcoming the Arizona Distance Classic and the Tucson Marathon, further strengthening Oro Valley’s role as a top-tier sports and recreation hub while supporting our local economy."

Registration for the event is still open. More information can be found here.