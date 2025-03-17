AI system helps prevent falls at Oro Valley senior community

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new artificial intelligence system is helping reduce falls at Park Senior Villas La Cañada without using cameras or microphones. The AI-driven system, called PAUL, learns residents' movements and detects changes in their gait that may signal a fall risk.

“The AI gets to know the resident’s habits, so when there’s a change in their walk, it alerts us,” said Liesen Clemons, general manager of Park Senior Villas.

According to the Nursing Home Abuse Center, falls are a major issue in senior care, with up to 75% of nursing home residents falling each year. During a four-month trial, Park Senior Villas saw a 70% drop in falls.

“No community can prevent falls 100%, but reducing them by 70% is huge,” Clemons said. “Since using PAUL, we haven’t had any major injuries.”

Staff receive alerts via a mobile app if a resident moves unsafely, allowing them to intervene. Unlike other monitoring systems, PAUL does not use cameras or microphones.

“There’s no camera, no microphone,” Clemons said. “It ensures privacy and dignity.”

Park Senior Villas is one of only two communities in Arizona using the technology, which experts say could be a game-changer in fall prevention.