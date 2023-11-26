After one year in business, Oro Valley couple's taproom is a go-to spot for residents

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 20 percent of small businesses fail within the first year. However, one local business recently marked its one-year anniversary with no signs of slowing down.

The Hoppy Vine, a taproom nestled in Oro Valley, is the brainchild of a married couple combining their love for beer and wine. On Black Friday, they celebrated one year in business.

"A lot of work, a lot of hours, but really it’s been a warm, nice welcoming, so we love it," expressed Marnel Martinez, co-owner of The Hoppy Vine along with her husband, Hector.

While many were celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, The couple spent much of the day preparing for the one-year anniversary of their business, which opened its doors on Black Friday in 2022.

"We have pretty much agreed there’s probably no Thanksgiving for us for probably four or five years, and that’s okay," she said. "The community support here has just been amazing. Oro Valley has welcomed us in such an awesome way."

Amazing may be just one way to describe the support the couple has seen during their first year.

The anniversary celebration on Friday featured live music, a food truck, and, of course, a wide variety of spirited beverages.

"We like to come at least once a week," said Amy Fredette, expressing her appreciation for how hands-on the owners are. "You see Hector and Marnel here, and they’re just like, they come up to you and they say ‘hi’ and they hang out for a little bit, and I think it’s really a great part of this business and what makes it so successful."

The packed house erupted in claps and cheers as Hector walked in from running last-minute errands to ensure the celebration left a lasting impression on their customers.

"We like the fact that it’s really easy to bring friends here. We entertain a lot with our friends. It’s great for kids, it's great for dogs, and it’s a real comfortable atmosphere," added Fredette.

When asked about the most gratifying aspect of their journey, Martinez emphasized, "the community support. The people coming in. We have people coming in all the time saying they love it here; it gives us a place to hang out."

The taproom hosts weekly events, including Bingo on Thursdays. For a list of upcoming events, interested patrons can visit their website.