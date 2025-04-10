'A Taste of Oro Valley' returns this weekend: combining local eats with giving back

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, food, music, and community giving come together at Steam Pump Ranch for the 10th annual 'Taste of Oro Valley.'

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Oro Valley, the event brings in local restaurants, businesses and nonprofits — with every dollar raised going right back into Southern Arizona.

“Service above self means that you are taking all of your gifts and your talents and you’re putting it towards other people in your community who may need a little extra help,” said Jane Shurtleff, Communications Chair for the Rotary Club of Oro Valley.

Guests will get to sample food from more than a dozen Oro Valley favorites — including Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen, Fork & Fire, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, The Keg, Noble Hops Craft Beer + Fine Fare, OV Pizza & Pints, Saffron Indian Bistro, Tohono Chul Gardens, Vero Amore, Victoria Cocino Mexicana, Village Bake House and Wildfire Wing Company.

Laramita Cellars and Catalina Brewing Company will provide drinks, and local band OnesAll is set to perform live throughout the event. Kids will also have activities to enjoy, hosted by Make Way for Books.

There’s also a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle, with plenty of creative prizes on deck.

The event supports four local nonprofits this year: Edge High School, IMPACT of Southern Arizona, Make Way for Books, and Freedom Warriors.

Freedom Warriors, founded in 2000, brings awareness to the sexual exploitation of children, women and men. Executive Director Maria Cochran says events like this help them keep their mission alive.

“I believe it’s our responsibility to keep our children safe. And we can all take a part in do this together. We can link hands and work together to make sure that is what we’re doing,” said Cochran.

She added that her passion for protecting children grew even stronger when she became a mother herself.

A Taste of Oro Valley takes place Sunday, April 13 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Steam Pump Ranch. Tickets are still available.