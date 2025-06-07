911 calls released from Oro Valley officer-involved shooting at Tohono Chul Park in April

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT) has now released 911 calls regarding the officer-involved shooting at Tohono Chul Park on April 28, which left one dead.

According to a video update released by PRCIT, just after 7 p.m. on Monday, April 28, Oro Valley Police Department officers responded to Tohono Chul Park, 7366 North Paseo Del Norte, for a report of gunshots.

The 911 caller said he and his wife were on their back patio when they heard the shots.

LISTEN TO 911 CALLS HERE:

Oro Valley 911 call

According to the video update, the park's main gate was closed and secured when the first officer arrived. The officer parked outside the gate and walked into the park.

The officer saw a pickup truck near the main building with its windows shattered. As the officer approached the truck, multiple gunshots were fired in his direction.

Multiple officers arrived and began securing the area. As they were searching for the shooter, the officers encountered a man armed with a handgun on the east side of the property.

According to the video update, the man did not listen to commands to drop the gun and while holding the gun, brought his hands together.

Three OVPD officers shot at the man, hitting him several times.

Despite life-saving measures being performed, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or other community members were injured.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Alfred Lopez Miner, who was a former contracted employee of Tohono Chul Park.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as:

Officer Kristofer Brandstrom: 6 years with OVPD

Officer Manny Guerrero: 24 years with OVPD

Officer Matthew Farmer: 2 years with OVPD

PRCIT is continuing the investigation and findings will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

Anyone with additional information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.