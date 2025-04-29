ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Tohono Chul Park.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. Paseo del Norte will be closed to traffic while the investigation is underway.

The Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team will be responding to the investigation, which is standard practice.

Further information is limited at this time. Stay up to date with the latest information here on KGUN 9.