With a sweet treat, one local mobile coffee cafe beats the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With high temperatures scorching southern Arizona, local food and drink truck owners look for ways to stay cool while growing their businesses. For Espressoul owner, Eris Movadedi, it's important to stay hydrated.

“I went to the hospital multiple times – heat related,” she said. "Heat exhaustion is so real."

She bought a swamp cooler and make sure people are staying cool as well through a beeper system.

“So when they do order they can go to their car and ac and once the drink is done, the beeper goes off,” she said.

She's been growing her mobile cafe for the last few years. And before that, she went to Italy and became espresso certified, which means she's learned about espresso through rigorous technical requirements.

“Knowing that I get to be here something delicious and tasty of our own creation, gets me going that’s the one thing that gets me going every day,” she said.

But despite the heat, she's creating a community through her drinks and expanding her menu each day at a time.

“She has a conversation with you, it’s not just a quick rush of what you want to order oh here’s your drink, she builds that relationship with you," Sharlyne Crissen, one of the Espressoul customers, said.