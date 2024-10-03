"Wildcat Inn saved my life" Families find hope at the City of Tucson's Wildcat Inn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Wildcat Inn, a former hotel, is now a transitional housing shelter owned by the City of Tucson. It opened in February of 2022 and since then, it has house 356 households, dozens of them with children. And for those living there like Terrell McNary, it's giving he and his family a second chance.

“But when my wife and I came from Michigan, we came here and got scammed," he said.

They lost everything.

“They thought of my family being in the street and there's nothing I can do about it was just horrible,” he said. "So I just made a bunch of phone calls begging for someone to help us."

Now, he calls the Wildcat Inn home.

“I'm pretty much on the thing that Wildcat saved my life," he said.

The Inn provides people with stable housing quickly before providing wraparound services like health care and job training. And now, he found a new place that he and his family will move into next month.

“That’s what the goal here is, to get people on their feet and to help themselves, it’s not a handout,” he said.

Those interested in living at the Inn can find more information here.