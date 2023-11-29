'We need housing': Transformation of old motels into affordable housing continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is working on a project near Grant and Oracle that will provide affordable housing for older Tucsonans. The Milagro on Oracle project will have 63 residences for Tucsonans who are 55 and older. 19 of those units will be equipped with extra support and services.

"Those are permanent supportive housing for those older adults that are coming out of homelessness," Sarah Meggison, the city's housing development manager, said.

It's a project that's funded by the state and it's the first low income housing tax credit project in 10 years.

"We hear all the time that we are in a housing crisis and we need housing," she said. "It was a quick targeted effort to make some affordable housing as quick as possible."