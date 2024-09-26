Tucson veteran parachutes over the Netherlands to commemorate Operation Market Garden

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week marked the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, a pivotal World War II battle that led to over 11,000 allied force deaths and preceded the Battle of the Bulge.

Among those honoring the historic event was Tucson's own Bob Jimenez, a retired Tucson police officer and former U.S. Army paratrooper, who took part in a special commemorative parachute jump over the Netherlands.

On September 21, about 40 parachutists, including Jimenez, leaped from a plane over the Dutch town of Oosterbeek, paying tribute to the brave soldiers who fought during the operation.

Jimenez, who served with the 82nd and 18th Airborne divisions before his 30-year career with the Tucson Police Department, found a new calling after retirement.

He joined the Dallas-based All Airborne Battalion, a parachute demonstration team devoted to keeping history alive by honoring significant military battles throughout history.

“It’s a sense of belonging,” Jimenez said, reflecting on his involvement with the airborne group. “Being grounded, having some kind of focus and future where you can go and do things as a team.”

For Jimenez, the experience of parachuting wasn’t solely about the thrill, which he says lasts just a few minutes.

What truly drew him in was the camaraderie and shared sense of purpose. The All Airborne Battalion also provides veterans, especially those dealing with PTSD or other challenges, a space to connect and support one another.

“We deal with some veterans that have issues, PTSD, and others that have come from Iraq and Afghanistan,” Jimenez said. “It gives them a place to talk to somebody.”

During his time in the Netherlands, Jimenez witnessed the deep respect the Dutch still hold for Allied soldiers. He described how local families in Oosterbeek take responsibility for the graves of soldiers who perished during Operation Market Garden, keeping the sites immaculate with fresh flowers.

“Each family is assigned a grave,” Jimenez said. “There’s a waiting list for this. It’s their responsibility, and you go and it’s immaculate there.”

Operation Market Garden, launched in September 1944, was a daring Allied offensive aimed at liberating the Netherlands from Nazi control. While it ultimately fell short of its objectives, it is remembered for the heroism and sacrifice of the 17,000 Allied soldiers who lost their lives, including nearly 4,000 Americans.

Looking ahead, the All Airborne Battalion will resume training next March at Camp Toccoa in Georgia, continuing its mission of honoring the past while building bonds among today’s veterans.

To learn more about events involving the All Airborne or to donate to the organization, visit its website.