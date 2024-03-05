Tucson Police looking for man involved in deadly shooting on Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is still looking for a man connected to a deadly shooting on the Northside.

Officers say the shooting happened Saturday night near Oracle Rd. and Prince Rd. Police say 40-year-old James Alvarado and an unknown man approached another group of three men. According to TPD, Alvarado and his suspected accomplice began physically assaulting the three men and threatened them with a gun.

After Alvarado and his suspected accomplice chased the three men into an alley, police say one of the three men shot and killed Alvarado. Alvarado's associate remains on the loose.

If you have any information that can help police with their investigation, call 911 or 88-CRIME.