Tucson Pink Pistols teach gun safety to LGBTQ+ community, allies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson chapter of the Pink Pistols is trying to break down barriers and build confidence by teaching gun safety to the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

April Gendill started the Tucson chapter of the Pink Pistols in January.

“I brought the group here originally, just looking for people to go shooting with," said Gendill.

She says the mission of the Pink Pistols is to educate the LGBTQ+ community and its allies in safe firearm handling to protect themselves. Since January, the TPP has gained about 600 members.

“We provide community, we provide safety training. We really we provide a safe space in a traditionally not-so-safe space for the queer community," Gendill said.

On a nationwide level, data from the Gay Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) shows nearly 1,000 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents from May 2024 to May 2025. On a local level, Tucson police say there hasn’t been a rise in hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community.

The TPP goes to Zona Tactical to use the shooting range for about two hours after their chapter meeting, scheduled on the first Sunday of every month.

"They've been very generous with us and they've helped us a great deal," said Gendill.

Kitty Garden, Director of People for the TPP, says she was against guns but changed her perspective after joining the group.

“Being able to be taught good gun practices, safe gun practices, understanding that as a gun owner, my duty is I'm obligated to try and deescalate any situation," Garden said.

Garden tells me the community can support the TPP in several ways. She says donations fund classes, equipment, and range fees for members who need financial support.

The TPP makes training accessible and friendly to new gun users at little to no cost. Cayce Kenney, Director of Community Administration for the TPP, says there is room for everyone in the group.

“Our teachers and trainers and mentors know everything and more than that, though, it's about feeling ‘I'm not alone’. There are people like me who are, you know, neurodivergent and queer. And we're all here together," Kenney said.

Kenney says he first purchased a gun with Gendill's help and now helps new members by supporting them when making that purchase.

There are no membership dues required to join the TPP.

"There is a range fee that you have to pay, but we don't charge anything. We don't have a membership fee. They want a safety and handling class; we offer that for free. The basic handling class is free. Our CCW class is at a heavily reduced rate, so we get people trained at, you know, at really financially effective levels," Gendill said.

Members of the TPP say it's not only about gun safety, but also about building community. If you’d like to get involved, find information here .