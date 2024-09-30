Tucson dance studio holds auditions for upcoming Nutcracker performance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This holiday season, one of the most beloved traditions is making its way back to Tucson.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet will be performed at Centennial Hall on December 12th.

On Sunday, Flor de Liz Dance studio was buzzing with excitement as young dancers prepared for their roles in this classic production.

Earlier today, the studio, located on the city’s north side, held auditions for local youth dancers.

As part of the Dance with Us program, aspiring ballerinas and dancers aged six to seventeen auditioned for a chance to perform alongside professional dancers from the touring Magical Christmas Ballet. The program allows local talent to experience the magic of the stage while working with seasoned ballet professionals.

"Everybody gets a part, so that's kind of nice," said Flor de Liz Norris, owner of Flor de Liz Dance Studio. "We start rehearsals up until the day of the show, and they get to perform with the professional dancers."

The collaboration with Magical Christmas Ballet has been a dream come true for Flor de Liz, who was contacted by the Moscow-based ballet company.

“They needed a school to partner with,” Norris said. “It worked out perfectly for us because we always wanted to put together a Nutcracker but just didn’t have the ability to do so.”

For dancers like Ella Stoddard, the Nutcracker holds a special place in their hearts. After 13 years of dance training, Ella expressed how meaningful it is to participate in such a cherished production.

“It’s been going on for many years,” she said of the long-running production. “The fact that they could turn this special story into a ballet is really special to me.”

For others, like Liana Campillo who’s been dancing since she was two years old, the experience is about passion.

"I feel connected to it more than anything else I’ve ever done,” Campillo said. “I’ve never thought of anything else to do but dance."

Another dancer, Brie Lynn Norris, has been intensifying her preparations for the big day.

“I’ve been practicing more than I normally do,” Brie said. “Just mentally preparing myself.”

Flor de Liz Dance Studio has been working with the Magical Christmas Ballet for nearly a decade. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the studio resumed its collaboration last year, bringing the Nutcracker back to Tucson stages.

“At Christmas, everybody wants to go see the Nutcracker because it’s a beautiful story,” Norris said. “For kids, I love the magic of the Nutcracker is a big part of their imagination and they enjoy seeing it year after year. They don’t tire of it.”

The Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Balletwill take the stage at Centennial Hall on Thursday, December 12 at 7 p.m.