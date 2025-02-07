Tucson Chinese Cultural Center remains a resource for community amid tariffs on China

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amid the ongoing discussions surrounding President Donald Trump’s additional 10% tariff on goods from China, the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center (TCCC) speaks out about how these economic shifts may impact our community.

It’s unclear how much Americans will have to pay for various products made in China, including cell phones, computers, and very low-cost clothing.

The United States imported about $439 billion worth of goods in 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

TCCC board member Peter Chan tells me that when those prices do hit, the center will remain a resource to help the community adapt to the new normal.

Chan says the center orders textbooks and cultural learning tools from China among other goods.

“I think it's definitely going to impede on our purpose of educational and cultural purposes," Chan said.

Chan says being adaptable is important in these situations.

“We'll probably have some type of policy that we can accommodate and modify to, you know, make some other textbooks available that is readily available here in the United States without ordering from China," said Chan.

With businesses and restaurants relying on imports from China, many will have to raise prices.

“Now if it's 10% more, 20% more, that cost is going to be passed on to the restaurant patrons and/or somebody who is buying that product at the supermarket who wanted to cook at home," said Chan.

Chan reflects on how these changes can affect us all.

“Even with the ongoing differences between the two countries, I think there's always an opportunity to find commonality to kind of build on the future relationship that we have," Chan said.

Retaliatory tariffs on certain American goods will start on Feb. 10th, in response to President Donald Trump’s 10% tariffs on China.

China’s Ministry of Finance announced a 15% tax on coal and liquefied natural gas and a 10% tariff on crude oil, pickup trucks, and agricultural machinery.

