Tucson barber offers free back-to-school haircuts and backpacks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the new school year approaches, one Tucson barber is stepping up to help kids start the year off right without adding to the financial stress on families.

Ryan Collins, founder of Be The Light Ministries, is hosting “Haircuts for Hope,” a free event that provides haircuts and backpacks filled with school supplies for local kids.

“I believe our job is to come together as a community and help those who can’t necessarily help themselves,” Collins said.

Collins says the idea is simple: a fresh haircut and a backpack full of essentials can go a long way in helping a child feel confident on their first day of school.

“It’s a hard season for families right now,” Collins said. “We just want to do our part to give back.”

Collins says seeing the smiles on kids’ faces makes it all worth it. “Some of these children haven’t had a haircut in six months to a year,” he said. “When they get one and a backpack too, their smiles light up the room.”

The event will take place Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FreshCutz on Oracle.