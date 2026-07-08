Tucson awarded $25M federal grant to replace aging 1st Avenue Bridge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will receive $25 million in federal funding to replace the 1st Avenue Bridge over the Rillito River on the city's north side.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced Tuesday, an infrastructure investment of $1.73 billion is going into 127 projects in 52 states, territories and the District of Columbia, including $31.5 million for Arizona.

“America is fortunate to have a builder in the White House who knows America is only as great as our infrastructure. That’s why this Department is investing in repairing critical roads and bridges that connect Americans to job opportunities, port infrastructure that bolsters our national security, and aviation and transit projects that move American families. The impact of these dollars will be felt in communities nationwide for years to come,” said Duffy.

In Arizona, $6.5 million is awarded to the Coolidge Municipal Airport to reconstruct existing roadways and $25 million is awarded to replace the 1st Avenue Bridge and reconstruct 1st Avenue between Wetmore Road and River Road in Tucson.

It's part of the City of the Tucson's 1st Avenue Improvement Project that goes from River Road to Grant Road. The City's Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is partnering with Pima Association of Government and the Regional Transportation Authority (PAG/RTA).

The current bridge was built in 1961. It's right by Rillito River Park. City officials say the bridge has outlived its intended lifespan, has outdated walking and biking paths, and no longer meets current hydraulic freeboard requirements — which in other words means, the modern flood safety standards designed to protect structures during unpredictable conditions.

The city says replacing the bridge will modernize the First Avenue corridor and make it safer and more convenient for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

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Most of the project is funded by the RTA through a 1/2-cent regional sales tax with contributions from the City development impact fees, with the $25 million federal grant supplementing that funding.

Construction is not expected for another year or two, but one Tucsonan, Darrick House, says he’s not looking forward to his detour when he takes his kids to school.

"We travel from this side of town to the east side to get them there by 8 (a.m.). I go over the bridge and I take River all the way till I get to Sabino Canyon. It would affect my route for about at least an extra 10, 15 minutes a day because I would have to go the opposite direction than I go and there is major traffic," House said.

He said he doesn't feel anything wrong when he drives on it, but understands that doesn't mean there's still not things to fix.

"For them to rebuild it, then there must be something wrong with it," House said. "So I don't know if it's needed, but I don't know if I like it either."

The City is still evaluating which bridge design alternative would best serve travelers. Officials say maintaining clearance for the Loop path beneath the bridge and keeping traffic moving on 1st Avenue are key factors in that decision.

The City of Tucson DTM has a list of its project goals, assessments, and plans on its website for you to learn more.