Tucson animal shelters take in dozens of displaced dogs affected by LA fires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a heartwarming rescue effort, 70 dogs from shelters affected by the Los Angeles wildfires were brought to Arizona shelters. Over half of the dogs are in Tucson, ready for a fresh start.

Despite full shelters, Tucson welcomed the dogs. Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is currently over-capacity with nearly 500 pets and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) has 150.

Thirty dogs are at HSSA, 20 with PACC, and another 20 at a shelter in Phoenix.

“With everything that everything the people and pets in LA are facing, we wanted to step up and help and make room," said Jonathan Neuser, director of marketing and communications for HSSA. He says this effort helps open up space at shelters in the LA area.

“So that dogs that were displaced from the fire have space so that their humans can come and find them," said Neuser.

Getting the dogs to Arizona was an all-hands-on-deck effort. About 25 volunteers from the HSSA, PACC, and Wings of Rescue helped bring the dogs.

“I’m so proud that our community’s coming together for this national crisis to help all of these dogs in need," said Zia, an HSSA volunteer who helped bring the dogs back to Arizona.

Wings of Rescue is a nonprofit that flies at-risk pets from disaster areas and overcrowded shelters. They're one of several organizations that helped make this effort possible.

“We're really grateful. Central Pet offered to give us some free boarding throughout the month of February, so that opens up some space for us to take more pets," Neuser said.

Neuser says they’re ramping up promotions to help get pets adopted quickly.

“Zero adoption fees, everything’s been waived on all pets. Puppies, dogs any size and we’re gonna continue that through this week," said Neuser.

All dogs will be up for adoption over the next few days after their first exams.

HSSA is accepting donations for this rescue measure and any future lifesaving efforts, more information is here.