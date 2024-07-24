Treasures 4 Teachers offers repurposed, discounted school supplies to teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the new school year starting next week in Tucson, teachers are setting up their classrooms, sometimes dipping into their own pockets to ensure students have the supplies they need. One nonprofit, Treasures 4 Teachers, helps to ease that cost of school supplies.

First-grade teacher at Centennial Elementary School Tiffany Mendola pays the annual fee of $35 at Treasures 4 Teachers to get supplies every week.

"Binderclips, we love binder clips, we always always always use binder clips," said Mendola.

The National Education Association says teachers can spend between $500-$750 on average filling up their classrooms every school year. Mendola says she can spend close to $1,000 on her classroom, but says it's all worth it for her students.

And it's not just supplies: Stocking a classroom with reading books is also important. With the program, teachers can get up to 80 books for just $5.

"First grade is fabulous 'cause there's so much growth, but because of that I also need lots of supplies," said Mendola. "I love to send things home with students, too. Like I build their libraries at home."

Right now the demand is strong. Adrienne Ledford, director of Treasures 4 Teachers, says this Saturday is going to be a busy day at their warehouse since school starts next week.

"This is our busiest time of the year, like I told you. This is like Christmas for teachers," said Ledford.

Ledford says they repurpose donations like DVD cases into whiteboards.

"I think teachers need to know that we have everything, they might think we just have the paper and pencils, as the public thinks," Ledford said. "As you can see, we have everything they need."

Access to a large supply of classroom necessities is important to teachers with younger students like Mendola.

"Pencils break a lot in first grade and erasers get damaged a lot—like wet and dry erase markers, like we're learning how to treat supplies correctly," Mendola said. "But because of that we need lots of extra supplies."

While there are a lot of supplies at Treasures 4 Teachers, they are in big need of dry erase markers and tissues.

If you're interested in donating, find the details here.