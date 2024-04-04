TPD investigating fatal shooting on Tucson's Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the area of W. Miracle Mile and El Burrito Avenue.

According to TPD, officers arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night after receiving reports of an adult-male who had been shot.

Tucson Fire Department transported the male from the scene, but he ultimately died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

There are currently no suspects in custody.