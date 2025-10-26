Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three injured after random attack at the Jackrabbit Lounge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a violent incident that occurred Saturday night at the Jackrabbit Lounge, where patrons and staff subdued a suspect following an unprovoked attack.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded after reports of an altercation at the establishment. Initial findings indicate three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. None of the injured individuals were transported to the hospital. Authorities said the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement posted to the Jackrabbit Lounge’s official Facebook page, management described the event as “a random act of unprovoked violence” that was “incredibly traumatizing.” The post expressed gratitude toward staff and patrons who intervened to protect others and help subdue the assailant, emphasizing the sense of unity and community demonstrated in the face of danger.

“We are all very shaken up by this incident,” the statement read, noting that the venue would reopen on Sunday but asked patrons to “refrain from asking questions” out of respect for staff members still processing the experience.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence and determine the motive behind the attack.

