'This is where I thrive': Flowing Wells Unified School District teacher wins science education award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fifth-grade teacher at J. Robert Hendricks Elementary School on Tucson's north side is the latest recipient of the Arizona Science Teachers Association Elementary School Teacher of the Year Award.

Erica Wofford says science is her favorite topic to teach.

“I stuck with teaching and this is my sixth year," Wofford said. "I used to boss my sister around, and play school, and grade her spelling tests. I've always loved school. This is where I thrive.”

In order to receive such an award, Wofford needed to take a lot of steps, from gathering letters of recommendation to writing essays.

"I co-wrote two science units for the Arizona Department of Education," Wofford said. "I had to do work in and outside of the classroom in order to qualify for this award."

Wofford says it is her students who inspire her to come back year after year.

“My special moment as a teacher is when your kids come back and see you," she said. "It’s special to know that they connected with me as much as I connected with them.”