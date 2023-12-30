"This is heaven for me" Older Tucsonans gather for a meal, friendship 3 times a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's more than just the smell of delicous food in the air of the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center — there's laughter. Genie Gieser and her friends howl and giggle as they pass the Uno deck around the circle.

Uno is the group's favorite game to play and it's packed with opportunity to crack jokes to each other. Gieser smiles as the cards come back to her, switching the color to one that didn't work for her friend next to her.

But for her, it's more than just game or some food.

"I was self employed and i didn't really get to go out and make friends and stuff so this is heaven for me," she said.

When she retired, Gieser said she needed something to do and her friend recommended that she come to the Senior Nutrition Program at the community center.

"I like helping people and making friends," she said.

She's just one of many people in the Senior Nutrition Program which is for those 55 and older. It's hosted by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation and Catholic Community Services. They also use other non-profits and food pantries to serve the meal.

"We're seeing 35 to fifty seniors in that program recently," Cerina Quiroz, the recreation supervisor, said. "And once they get here, they are happy to be here."

Seniors are encouraged to pay $3 or $4 for the meal and $8 if they bring a guest. For those looking to come to the program, it is encourage that they just stop by or call the community center.