There's a new chapter ahead for Salvation Army Amphi leaders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the last 18 months, Captain Kristy and Major Brent Church have been at the helm of the Salvation Army in Amphi. But by the end of June, they will move lead the Salvation Army in Sierra Vista.
They've grown the community in Amphi and they said the after-school program has grown substantially, by about 150%. Over the last year, they've put in a splash pad, and expanded the kids and young adult programs.
"We grew from about four kids on a regular basis to about 30 to 45 kids," Brent said.
Brent said they're ready to take on the new chapter in Sierra Vista, but will miss the community and work they've done in Amphi.
“The legacy doesn’t stop with us. It continues with the new officers, the kids and the future of what this place can do,” he said.
——-
Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9. She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.