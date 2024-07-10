The sweltering summer heat can threaten crops, livestock for farmers in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures soar in southern Arizona, the relentless heat is more than just a discomfort for local farmers. The intense sun poses a serious threat to livestock and crops.

"The summer heat, it’s not forgiving like the winter time, you know?" said Scott Robins, a supervisor with Felicia’s Farm.

Felicia’s Farm, a local nonprofit that donates 100% of its produce and eggs to organizations serving those facing food insecurity.

Robins said they start their summer harvest in the spring to ensure plants have enough time to grow their roots, allowing them to soak up water.

"And even late winter is essential to keeping everything to be established by the time it gets to the heat. Because they’ve got to have their roots, they’ve got to be able to get into the dirt to get to the water," Robins said.

Regarding their livestock, consisting of chickens, horses and goats, Robins says just like humans, a little shade and a lot of water go a long way.

"Water is the key. I mean if you don’t have water, you’re not going to grow [anything]. The water is what brings life," he said.