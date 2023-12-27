The Salvation Army's after school program creates a safe space for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside the Salvation Army's Amphi Community Center, there's singing and music flooding the hallways. The kids are practicing for their winter concert before they head to snack time.

The group of kids in the after school program do everything from their homework to games before they get picked up at the end of the day.

"A lot of families are struggling income wise and they can't afford regular child care," Kristy Church, the captain of the Salvation Army in Amphi, said.

Church said she and the other staff members pick the students up each day after school.

"We welcome anyone that needs our assistance," Church said.

If you're looking for more information about how to register your kids, you can find that information here.