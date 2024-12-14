Spreading holiday cheer for foster families: 'More than a Bed' hosts Christmas extravaganza

'More than a Bed,' a nonprofit organization that provides free essentials for foster families, hosted its annual Christmas extravaganza on Saturday with around 600 fostered or adopted children in attendance.

“Some of these kids have never had Christmas, or their families haven’t been able to afford gifts," said Grace Stocksdale, Executive Director of More Than a Bed. "They haven’t had the fun of a festive event with jumpy castles, hot dogs, and ice cream.”

For many of the families involved, the holiday event is an opportunity to experience the warmth of community.

Kids pick out toys at Christmas extravaganza

Kate Ryder, a parent attending the event with her wife and their adopted daughter, Amethyst, shared how important it is for them to be part of such an event.

“We don't have family. We don’t have a support system, and so it's so important for kids to have other kids that have similar situations," Ryder said. "For us that don't have family, it is an extended family.”

Kids had the chance to pick out toys, watch a magic show, receive a balloon sculpture, take a family photo, and of course, a visit with Santa Claus.

"This is a place that we can come and it's OK that the kids are a little crazy and run around," Ryder said. "We are all in this together."

Since its inception in 2017, the nonprofit's Christmas event has grown year after year.

"Two-or-three hundred was the first year," Stocksdale said.

As the number of children in foster care has grown each year, so has the event.

"It's a need in Tucson," said Karen Yu, who attended the event with her family. "A lot of people don't have extended family and it makes the children feel special and loved."

According to the Arizona Department of Child Safety, there are close to 14,000 Arizona children in foster care.

“It's continuously growing," Stocksdale said. "Although we hear that foster care is dwindling, it is not. We still increase probably 30 or 40 a month of families and children.”

As the event continues to grow, Stocksdale hopes it'll allow kids to feel valued and recognized.

"I want them to have fun, and this day is for them." said Stocksdale.

While the warehouse was closed for shopping on Saturday, it will be back open Tuesday for foster families to shop for essentials.