Spreading Christmas joy: Northside residents receive free meals, gifts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In an effort to make the season a little brighter for those who need it most, The Hearth Foundation, in partnership with The Buttes at Reflections wedding venue, brought Christmas Joy to some north-side residents by providing free meals and gifts.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

The Hearth Foundation provides affordable housing for low-income families. Eight families, made up of 28 people total, were surprised by Santa’s helpers.

Chris Robinson from The Buttes at Reflections says his company started planning this a few weeks ago.

“We wanted to do more for our community this year," said Robinson. "The family really hopped in on this and our partners hopped in and we ended up thinking we were gonna be about 10 people out here, and we ended up being around 30 or 40. So, it ended up being a great success for us.”

The gifts included kitchen supplies, towels, and flavored popcorn. Everyone received a hot breakfast from the Garden Bistro and Edge Catering.

“The food was pancakes, eggs, bacon, muffins; just a bunch of assortments of good foods for them to have," Robinson said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Tucsonan Patti Stefano, says she’s both grateful and surprised by the thoughtful presents.

“It’s wonderful. I mean it’s such a surprise, a good surprise. I just want to say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone," Stefano said.

Robinson said seeing the smile on everyone’s faces motivates him to make this a holiday tradition.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“I hope that we can continue this next year and the next year after that and keep doing what we’re doing and just help out as much as possible," said Robinson.