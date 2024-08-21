'Sphynx Inx' set to open as tattoo artist continues resilient journey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 24-year-old tattoo artist Rain Buckley opened her own tattoo shop, "Sphynx Inx" — but the journey to get there wasn't easy.

When Buckley was a teenager, she was introduced to methamphetamine.

"I fell into it really heavily," Buckley said. "I have a a long genetic disposition to addiction and alcoholism, so it was really easy for me to kind of get caught up in that lifestyle and I lost everything."

She became homeless for more than two years. The last year-and-a-half, she was completely alone.

"That's when most of the, you know, pretty scary, like real, physical stuff started to happen when I was by myself and vulnerable," Buckley said.

After getting clean, she got a tattoo at a tattoo shop and came across an opportunity for an apprenticeship there.

Later, she worked at another tattoo shop as a junior artist.

Now, she's opening her own shop, "Sphynx Inx," with hopes of inspiring others with what tattoos represent to her.

“Strength, bravery, you know, being artistic and unique and fun," Buckley said.

Maria Staubs Rain Buckley gives a tattoo

She's also passing on her wisdom to her own apprentice, 19-year-old Isabella Stewart, who said her family didn't support her artistic goals.

“She's basically practically my second mother," Stewart said. "She gives me this second chance that I didn't have when I was a child, you know, so it's like very awakening for me and very like healing spiritually wise.”

Maria Staubs Rain Buckley guides apprentice Isabella Stewart in setting up.

Buckley provides guidance in things like how to run a business and set up for clients.

Learning the business side of things helps Stewart who also has a separate business where she makes and sells clothes.

"I never thought I would have, like, an opportunity to do something like this," Buckley said. "As a kid, I would always dream of doing stuff artistically and like body mods and tattooing or piercing."

Once Stewart's apprenticeship is over, she'll be giving tattoos side-by-side with Buckley.

Sphynx Inx is located at 3776 N 1st Ave. Its grand opening is Wednesday, when they will be providing their twenty-dollar "flash" tattoos for free.