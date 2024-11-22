Soup Patrol brings a free warm meal and essentials to the north Tucson community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For neighbors on the northside, a free cup of soup and hot coco is now available at the Salvation Army Amphi. It's called Soup Patrol and it's hosted by the St. Francis Shelter Community on the Salvation Army Amphi campus.

"We serve about 30-40 people a night," Shawn Milligan, the Director of Operations for St. Francis, said. "Last year, we had many people come up to us and say 'thank you this is my first meal of the day'.”

Beyond free soup, neighbors who come to the Soup Patrol table will also get a blanket, socks, gloves, water and even hand warmers when it's below a certain degree at night. The Soup Patrol is Monday through Friday starting at 5pm. It will continue through March 14, 2025.