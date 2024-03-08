Senior pets and vintage finds available at HSSA's weekend market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) is holding a 'Retro Rescue Vintage Market' this weekend to celebrate the love for everything vintage.

You can shop collectible vintage items and adopt senior dogs and cats.

116 animals are ready for adoption at the market both Friday and Saturday with waived fees for senior animals.

Karen Hollish, chief development officer at HSSA said they took in over 300 senior pets and found them all new homes in the 2023 fiscal year.

Hollish said most senior pets require little to no training, making a great option for those with a mellow lifestyle.

"Shelter life can be stressful on older pets and we work really hard to make sure that they stay comfortable, and healthy and safe while they're here," Hollish said. "Where they really wanna be is with you in your home on your couch with you."

They have eight more senior pets and a dozen other animals ready for adoption once kennel space clears up.

"When you adopt from a place like the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, you're making room for another pet to come into our shelter," Hollish said. "So, whether you take a puppy, or a kitten, or a retro rescue, everything is helping us save lives."

Vintage items at the market are coming from HSSA's thrift store curated by Dave Temple, a long-time employee.

Temple tells me they've been saving many items for about a year now for the market.

"We have a tremendous amount of vintage clothes, designer clothing," Temple said. "We have artwork, collectible items, Western items, Western art."

Whether you're a vintage enthusiast, a dog lover, or simply someone who believes in second chances, the market is a heartwarming reminder that love knows no age.

The market will be held at HSSA on 635 W. Roger Road on March 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can purchase a VIP ticket to get a first look at all the vintage items here.