Salvation Army Amphi looks for more afterschool program tutors

On the northside of town, the Salvation Army Amphi is a spot for students to go after school and learn more about English, math, and musical instruments.

The Salvation Army Amphi's Captain Kristy Church urges more volunteers to help tutor the kids after school. The students finish their homework, learn music

“We are looking for teachers or tutors that can teach math, English, or writing because we noticed that they aren’t at their grade level and we just want to get them caught up,” she said.

She said the volunteers can make their tutoring schedule. Church said they are looking for a piano, brass, and guitar teacher.

"We're asking if you feel comfortable in that subject and you are willing to teach our kids," she said. "As long as you go through a background check and are protecting the mission which is child abuse prevention training, you are considered our volunteer."

