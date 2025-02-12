Renovations to former Miracle Mile motel making way for low-income housing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday morning, the City of Tucson’s Housing and Community Development Department broke ground on 30 new permanent supportive housing units in the Northside.

Renovations to the former Amazon Motel will make room for the Amazon Flats.

To further support future residents, the Amazon Flats will be across the street from the Pima County Northwest Service Center. The center will have adult education services and a public health clinic.

The Arizona Department of Housing awarded the City of Tucson a $6.1 million grant called Hotels to Housing.

The grant utilizes American Recovery Plan Act funds for state fiscal recovery.

Ann Chanecka from the City of Tucson says that the city purchased the building in 2023. Before construction began, the former motel served as a shelter for over a year, providing 140 people with temporary housing.

“This is a step towards 30 more units of permanent supportive housing in our community and so it’s something we’re really excited about," said Chanecka.

Phase one of this project involved creating 30 units. Phase two, which is in the pre-development stages, includes an additional 58 units. It's part of the Housing Plan in the city’s Thrive in the ’05 HUD Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant.

District 1 Chair and Supervisor Rex Scott says the need for more housing is dire.

“We just got a survey of the needs of our market from a consultant that did a very extensive study and we need right around 23,000 units of additional housing in this community," said Supervisor Scott.

The work isn’t finished. Chanecka says more projects are underway that will further support people in need.

“We’re gonna be breaking ground on two additional projects. So, Sugar Hill on Stone, as well as, a small rehab project called The Tucson House.”

Chanecka says the Amazon Flats will be pet-friendly and should be completed in about six months.