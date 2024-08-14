Reimagining Jacobs Park: Federal money on the way to improve a Northside park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Changes are on the way at Jacobs Park on the north side, as the U.S. Department of Interior sends nearly $3 million to the City of Tucson for improvements.
It's part of a $47 million project from the federal government that aims to improve local parks across the country.
The park is vast with softball and soccer fields, a pool, two playgrounds and open space.
Among the improvements: pool improvements, the addition of a few more fields and even a cricket pitch.
Lara Hamwey, director of Parks and Recreation for the city, said the federal funds, when added to the pool of money for improvements, make this an $8.4 million project.
“These are low-income families that will be directly impacted by positive investments,” Hamwey said.
The park improvements are slated to be finished in 2026.
