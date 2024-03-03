TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today on the north side, Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Medical Center partnered together to host their “Public Safety Day” and “Be Safe Saturday” events at the Tucson Mall. The event ran from 10 am to 2pm and was centered all around safety.

TMC has been hosting “Be Safe Saturday” almost every year since 2003. TFD hosted their first “Public Safety Day” last year. This year’s combined event took place both outside and inside the mall.

“Many agencies promoting kids’ safety are inside the mall,” said TFD Fire and Safety Educator Janela Livingston. “And then outside the mall are all the public safety agencies that keep southern Arizona safe.”

In addition to activities and education, there were also some freebies including car seat checks and free booster seats.

The event was aimed at getting kids excited about public safety. Livingston said, “We have to start young. The whole importance of Public Safety Day is to come learn, discover and engage with our public safety agencies.”