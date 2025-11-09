Procession of Little Angels teaches kids about life and loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The All Souls Procession is teaching kids how to handle the loss of loved ones and celebrate their lives with the Procession of Little Angels.

Kids across Tucson were treated to free art and live music in a fun-filled celebration.

Local artists painted kids' faces with cultural art while letting them decorate their own little angel wings.

The Procession of Little Angels is meant to help teach children about how to process grief when losing a loved one, while also celebrating the lives of children who are no longer with us.

"This is an awesome event, especially to bring children to, to honor the loved ones that we've lost and loved, and to bring a little bit of magic into the community," said Tera Menendez

"I just think it's important to make sure that our kids know about the culture that they live in, and the areas that we live in, and also just to have a positive culture around death and dying; I think that's really important," said the Daelyn family

The Procession of Little Angels is a part of the All Souls Procession weekend.

The All Souls Procession and Finale Ceremony will take place on Sunday.