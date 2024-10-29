Possible last year for the scariest haunted house in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Halloween just days away, haunted houses are popping up across Tucson, but one claims to be the scariest in all of Arizona: The Slaughterhouse.

The family-operated attraction is celebrating its 20th year and its 15th at its current location.

Running a haunted house this massive requires significant preparation. Ty Sutton, a family member involved in the operation, spoke about the venue's chilling history. “It’s an abandoned slaughterhouse where thousands of cattle ended their lives,” Sutton said, also adding that there have been several accounts of workers meeting tragic ends inside the building.

Each night, The Slaughterhouse employs 120 staff members to help create its terrifying experience. However, this may be the final year for the attraction, with the last night scheduled for November 2. Sutton mentioned that while it’s uncertain what the future holds, there’s always a possibility of returning next year.

For those looking for a fright this Halloween, a visit to The Slaughterhouse is a must before it closes for good.