Pima Paws for Life at risk of closing due to drop in donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Paws for Life, a no-kill animal rescue on Tucson’s north side, is facing the possibility of shutting down after 12 years of service.

The shelter, known for rehabilitating pets with severe medical needs, says donations have dried up while costs continue to climb, and some hard decisions have already been made.

“We’ve had to cut back on staff and reduce the number of animals we take in,” said Kimberley Walker, president of Pima Paws for Life.

Walker says many of the animals need long-term care due to serious injuries or trauma. Volunteer Richard Nichols, who’s been with the organization since its founding, says every dollar donated directly supports the animals.

“Some of them were treated terribly,” Nichols said. “They need to know that humans are kind and good to them.”

Despite the challenges, both Walker and Nichols say the shelter is committed to providing a safe haven for as long as they can. Even a $5 monthly donation, Walker says, can make a lasting impact.