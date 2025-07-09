Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismNorthside News

Actions

Pima Paws for Life at risk of closing due to drop in donations

A local animal shelter that has been saving animals for the past 12 years is at risk of closing with donations down and costs climbing.
Pima Paws for Life at risk of closing due to drop in donations
Screenshot 2025-07-09 at 4.14.04 AM.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Paws for Life, a no-kill animal rescue on Tucson’s north side, is facing the possibility of shutting down after 12 years of service.

The shelter, known for rehabilitating pets with severe medical needs, says donations have dried up while costs continue to climb, and some hard decisions have already been made.

“We’ve had to cut back on staff and reduce the number of animals we take in,” said Kimberley Walker, president of Pima Paws for Life.

Walker says many of the animals need long-term care due to serious injuries or trauma. Volunteer Richard Nichols, who’s been with the organization since its founding, says every dollar donated directly supports the animals.

“Some of them were treated terribly,” Nichols said. “They need to know that humans are kind and good to them.”

Despite the challenges, both Walker and Nichols say the shelter is committed to providing a safe haven for as long as they can. Even a $5 monthly donation, Walker says, can make a lasting impact.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

NORTHSIDE RESOURCES

Tucson Ward 3 City of Tucson Resources Amphitheater School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism