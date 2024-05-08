Pima County Summer Recreation Programs charges for the first time in over a decade

Pima County Summer Recreation Programs are undergoing changes this year as they introduce fees for the first time in over a decade. According to Kelly Cheeseman, Recreation Superintendent at Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation, the shift in policy was prompted by state regulations in 2010, requiring adjustments to the program's funding model.

Cheeseman said, “In 2010, this state made some changes to their rules... we need to reinvest in our programs. We need to reinvest into our facilities and our amenities.”

But with these new fees comes more opportunity for the community. “New this year we are actually offering a teen leadership program for the first time,” Cheeseman said.

Despite the introduction of fees, Cheeseman said the programs are still affordable. “If you compare us to any other summer camp out there or day camp, our fees are very, very inexpensive,” said Cheeseman.

Cheeseman also mentioned the availability of discounted rates for low-income families, saying, “We do offer a discount program so the low income fees is 30% of the regular fee.”

Registration for the summer programs is currently open and the programs will begin on June 3rd.