Person hit, killed by train just south of Marana east of I-10, Union Pacific confirmed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A person was hit and killed by a train Tuesday night in Tucson just south of Marana, west of the I-10, according to Union Pacific.

The company says it happened around 8:15 p.m. near the I-10 Frontage Road and West Sunset Road.

Officials say a person was on the tracks when they were struck.

Union Pacific officials say the incident did not happen at a railroad crossing. The train crew was not hurt, but the person on the tracks died at the scene.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating, the company said.